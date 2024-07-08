Metaphor: ReFantazio Gets New Trailer Detailing its Story

Ahead of its release later this year, Atlus has revealed a new trailer for its RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio that better highlights its narrative. In recent months, Atlus has been detailing much more of Metaphor to familiarize prospective players with its various mechanics, systems, and world. Now, that trend has continued with another new video that has come about in proximity to Anime Expo 2024.

Clocking in at a little more than three minutes, the latest trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio explains more about the story and characters that it features. As a result, various cutscenes from the game are shown off throughout this trailer while gameplay footage is used more sparingly. Much like the Persona series, Atlus is using two visual styles in the cutscenes of Metaphor with some featuring the same look as the game’s graphics while others are animated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to this lengthy story trailer, Atlus also happened to let loose an accompanying video for Metaphor: ReFantazio that stems from the game’s opening. This sequence is meant to show the events that set the game’s story into motion. It also happens to reveal a character who is likely to be one of the main villains that players will encounter in Metaphor when they play for themselves.

As for the story trailer, you can watch it for yourself right here:

“From the creative minds behind Persona 3, 4, and 5 comes Metaphor: ReFantazio, a unique fantasy world, where your protagonist will journey alongside his fairy companion, Gallica, to lift the curse from the kingdom’s lost prince,” says the game’s official description. “Control your destiny, face your fears and awaken magical ‘Archetype’ powers that lie dormant in your heart. By awakening to an ‘Archetype,’ you will unlock the power to channel and combine the abilities of unique job classes. Strengthen your bonds and build your party to take down powerful foes and discover the kingdom’s true nature.”

When it comes to its release, Metaphor: ReFantazio is set to launch this fall on October 11, 2024. The game will be available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Until that time,