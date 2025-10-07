Metaphor: ReFantazio Teases Special Announcement, & Fans Have Some Compelling Theories

Believe it or not, it’s been just about a year since the release of Metaphor: ReFantazio. This JRPG comes from Atlus, the publisher of the beloved Persona franchise. ReFantazio snagged some impressive accolades during its release year, including a series of The Game Award titles, including Best Roleplaying Game and Best Narrative. Now, Atlus is gearing up to celebrate the game’s first birthday with a big anniversary livestream. And it looks like they’ve got something new to share with fans.

The Metaphor: ReFantazio One-Year Anniversary Live Stream is set for October 10th at 9 PM PT, which will be 12 AM midnight on October 11th EDT. The details were shared via the official @Atlus_West account on X, and fans are already prepping for what the special announcement could be. Atlus has some precedent here, so there are some compelling theories along with some high hopes.

Fans Hope to See Switch 2 Port for Metaphor: ReFantazio

Like many big RPGs of recent years, Metaphor: ReFantazio skipped the Nintendo Switch. The game is currently available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. But with the Switch 2 showing off its processing power by courting some big RPGs for the platform, many fans are hopeful that Atlus is about to announce a Metaphor: ReFantazio edition on Switch 2.

Fans are hopeful to see the highly acclaimed JPRG headed to Switch 2, and it’s not an impossible dream. After all, Persona 3 Reload is headed to Switch 2 later this month. As another big JRPG from Atlus, this makes it look more likely that we could see ReFantazio on the Switch 2 in the near future. Many prior Persona titles eventually made their way to Switch, so an eventual port is a solid guess. Whether that’s what Atlus will announce during this anniversary livestream remains to be seen. However, rumors of a Switch 2 port for the game have been circulating for a while.

Other theories include the possibility of a longstanding Atlus tradition – a new, improved version of the game. Games like Persona 5: Royal have often come out in the years following the original. These new editions often add new features, from quality-of-life updates to actual additional content. The one-year mark might be a bit early for a Metaphor: ReFantazio Royal type release. But announcing it now and releasing it in a year or two wouldn’t be out of the typical pattern. That said, most fans are hoping that the special announcement is not just a beefed-up new edition.

Another hopeful theory is that Atlus will reveal DLC content for Metaphor: ReFantazio. Given that the game is reaching its one-year anniversary, many players have finished the JRPG. So, an additional story DLC would be a welcome announcement. While a lot of the previous DLC for Persona games has been cosmetic in nature, new story content isn’t out of the question. And Metaphor may be another Atlus game, but it won’t necessarily follow the exact precedent set by the Persona franchise.

For now, fans can only speculate and hope for what awaits us during the Metaphor: ReFantazio livestream on October 10th. You can tune in to see the special announcement live via the official Atlus YouTube channel.

What are you hoping to see announced during the Metaphor: ReFantazio livestream?