5 Great Games That Scratch That Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Itch

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 burst onto the gaming scene this year and quickly became a breakout hit. This Game of the Year contender impressed gamers with its impressive turn-based combat, impactful story, and stunning visuals. Picking up another game after finishing a masterpiece like this impressive RPG can be tough. But if you’re looking to satisfy your cravings for a playthrough experience with a similar feel to Expedition 33, there are certainly a few games that fit the bill.

5. Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Image courtesy of Nintendo

This 2019 entry in the Fire Emblem series is among the older games on our list, but it still holds up. Many gamers found themselves suddenly thinking about this game while playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 due to the similarities in the combat system. So, if you need a similar vibe after playing the 2025 GOTY contender, Fire Emblem: Three Houses may well fit the bill.

The game offers compelling character writing and a solid story, with a well-built world that will draw you in and keep you engaged. And, if you missed romance options in Expedition 33, this game has a leg up there. If you’ve played other Fire Emblem games, this one is a bit different, but when it comes to offering a similar overall gameplay vibe to Expedition 33, it’s the clear pick.

4. Sea of Stars

Image courtesy of Sabotage Studio

The pixel art style of Sea of Stars is certainly different from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33‘s realistic 3D graphics. But nevertheless, these games share plenty in common that will satisfy a similar gameplay experience. Sea of Stars is a story-rich RPG that uses turn-based combat, drawing from classics of the genre much like Expedition 33.

Released in 2023, this game draws upon the classics while putting a new spin on them, making it something of an Expedition 33 predecessor. And its turn-based combat similarly incorporates some more real-time elements to keep it engaging, offering a fun twist on the conventions. This story-rich adventure is a great way to enjoy an experience that feels similar to, but is still unique from, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

3. Persona 5 Royal

Image courtesy of ATLUS & SEGA

Another beloved JRPG that will satisfy Expedition 33 fans is Persona 5 Royal. This game utilizes turn-based combat, giving battles a similar feel. But it has an anime art style, offering a very different visual experience that is nevertheless stunning and immersive. Oh, and if you were wishing Expedition 33 had romance? This game brings in dating sim elements, so it has that over its French RPG counterpart.

Like Expedition 33, Persona 5 Royal has a rich and compelling story that will tug at your heartstrings. If you want another game that will potentially leave you feeling emotionally devastated afterwards, this one will surely fit the bill. Plus, it’s over 100 hours long, so you’ll be able to really sink into the feelings.

2. Metaphor ReFantazio

Image courtesy of ATLUS and SEGA

Another ATLUS game snags a spot on the list thanks to its incredible narrative, stunning visuals, and turn-based combat style. This game received critical praise and several game awards in 2024, including Best RPG and Best Narrative. So if you need another solid story-driven RPG after Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Metaphor: ReFantazio is a great choice.

This game has gorgeous anime-style visuals that sometimes lean into the bizarre and unsettling. It has compelling characters and an epic journey, both elements that made Expedition 33 shine. Not to mention, the combat blends turn-based and real-time elements for a similar battle flow. It’s also a similar length at around 65 hours for the main story, though the exploration means you can draw things out if you prefer.

1. Final Fantasy X

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Are there newer Final Fantasy games out there? Yes. But many more modern entries move away from the turn-based combat, which gives them a very different feel. Final Fantasy X, however, is one of the most beloved games in the franchise for a reason. It offers a heartbreakingly beautiful story and, for the time, impressive graphics. The HD remaster of this and its sequel, Final Fantasy X-2, can provide a nice visual upgrade here as well.

If you want to sink into an iconic turn-based JRPG with a story that will wreck you, Final Fantasy X is a phenomenal choice. You can see the roots of what led the turn-based genre to produce something like Expedition 33 while also enjoying a classic. Though not fully open-world, the game has fairly expansive exploration options that let you truly sink into its world and story.