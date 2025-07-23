One of 2024’s Best Games Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 This Year

One of the best games of 2024 is reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2, which is great news because the new Nintendo console is not having the greatest launch year. Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza are indeed noteworthy. The former will likely end up one the best-selling games on the console and the latter is one of the best games of this year. However, there’s not a ton else going on with the new console. This could change later this year with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and perhaps a couple of other releases, but Nintendo could use a few major ports this year as well to pad the lineup.

To this end, a new report claims that 2024 Game of the Year nominee Metaphor ReFantazio is not just coming to Nintendo Switch 2, but coming this year. When exactly this year though, the new report does not say. Nor does it disclose any finer details on the nature of the port.

As for the report, it comes the way of industry insider and leaker, Nick Baker, a source who has proven reliable on numerous occasions on the past. He doesn’t have a perfect track record, but he’s proven to clearly have some sources.

For those unfamiliar with this game, Metaphor Refantazio is an RPG from developer Studio Zero and publisher Atlus. The former is a new team within Atlus, while the latter is best known for its RPG series Persona.

Upon release on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X, Metaphor Refantazio sold one million copies in less than 24 hours, and it coupled this commercial success with critical success. To this end, it has a 92/94 on Metacritic. Adding to this, it won Best Role-Playing Game, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction at The Game Awards last year. Meanwhile, it as scored nominations for Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, and Best Score and Music.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Studio Zero, Atlus, and Nintendo — have not commented on this new report. There are a few different reasons why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

