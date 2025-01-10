Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

It’s no secret that Final Fantasy 7 looms large in the gaming world, a true juggernaut even within the massive Final Fantasy franchise. The remastered series has only brought new fans to the love of the game, introducing new players to Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, and the gang. But despite the popularity of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, they have been PS5 console exclusives since launch. That means many gamers haven’t had the opportunity to enjoy the return to Midgar… but that might be about to change.

Gamers without a PlayStation console will soon be able to play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC when it releases via Steam and Epic Games on January 23rd, 2025. It’s been a long wait, but the PC release will at least allow a new set of gamers to enjoy the next installment in the remastered storyline. However, those gorgeous graphics come at a pretty high cost in terms of required specs, and not all gamers have a PC that can run the game.

The main cast of final fantasy 7 remake & rebirth

Thus for those with a different console at home, hope remains that Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth will eventually be available on Xbox and Nintendo consoles. A new rumor suggests that, when the Nintendo Switch 2 finally launches into the world, it will do so with FF7 games close behind.

Square Enix’s Multiplatform Approach May Include Final Fantasy 7 Remasters on Nintendo Switch 2

A rumor, shared via Nintendo Everything, suggests that both of the Final Fantasy 7 remasters will be available on the Nintendo Switch successor. The information comes from NateDrake, host of the Nate the Hate podcast, where he claimed to be able to confirm both games would be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. According to him, Remake would be available some time in 2025, while Rebirth would follow in 2026.

While this, like the Nintendo Switch 2 itself, has yet to be formally announced, it would make sense given prior statements from developer Square Enix. The PlayStation exclusive status of the games no doubt hindered sales, and it makes sense if Square Enix is considering moving forward with a multiplatform approach.

Unlikely pairings have worked for final fantasy 7 before

In other words, it’s possible that future entries in the Final Fantasy 7 remake series will be available across other consoles sooner, and that the two prior games will eventually make their way to other platforms in the meantime. If this change from original plans does take place, it would be a move away from the prior two games, which enjoyed a period of PlayStation console exclusivity before eventually making their way to PC but leaving the other consoles high and dry.

As of now, nothing is definite about the potential Nintendo Switch 2 release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth, but undoubtedly longtime Nintendo fans would love to see the games available on the new and improved console. If the games do arrive on other consoles in the next couple of years, fans will likely have plenty of time to catch up on the story, as the third installment isn’t expected for quite some time yet.