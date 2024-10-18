New Metaphor: ReFantazio Update Live, Here’s What It Does

A new Metaphor: ReFantazio update is live alongside patch notes that reveal and detail what Atlus has done to the game with said update. Depending on what platform you are playing Metaphor: ReFantazio on, the patch notes are different. This is because those on PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S has received Update 1.04. Those on PC are an update behind and only receiving Update 1.03 today.

According to Atlus, the update will automatically download upon trying to launch the game on any of the above platforms. What has not been divulged is the file size of the update on any given platform. The lack of new content or new features, combined with the brief nature of the patch notes, suggests a smaller file size though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the patch notes for the Update 1.04 on consoles as well as the Update 1.03 patch notes on PC, as they have been provided by Atlus. As for when Atlus is planning to release Update 1.04 on PC, we don’t know. Further, whether it will be a one-for-one copy of the console version, also remains to be seen.

Adjustments made to the Camera Shake Off feature

Fixed an issue where New Game+ start save data wasn’t generating correctly under certain conditions

Other minor fixes

Anti-aliasing feature implemented. Anti-aliasing can be adjusted in SETTINGS > Graphic Settings

Adjustments made to the Camera Shake Off feature

Adjustments made to audio volume balance. Note: Today’s patch for Windows PC and Steam increases the game’s Master Volume. Please turn down your computer’s volume before starting up and readjust the in-game Master Volume setting. We apologize for the inconvenience!

Today’s patch for Windows PC and Steam increases the game’s Master Volume. Please turn down your computer’s volume before starting up and readjust the in-game Master Volume setting. We apologize for the inconvenience! Fixed an issue where New Game+ start save data wasn’t generating correctly under certain conditions

Other minor fixes

Metaphor: ReFantazio is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the critically-acclaimed RPG — including all of the latest news pertaining to it, all of the latest rumors and leaks pertaining to it, and all of the latest speculation pertaining to it — click here.