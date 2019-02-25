‘Metro Exodus’ Players Leave Thousands of Positive Reviews on Steam

After Deep Silver announced that they would be switching Metro Exodus over to the Epic Games Store, Steam users were not too pleased. That said, those who had already pre-ordered the game on Valve’s platform will still have access to it on Steam, and now it looks like they are leaving positive reviews by the thousands while also bashing the Epic Games Store.

“Despite all controversy about its launching and i thought that the publisher’s decision was unfair for those Steam customers who were planning to buy it on release, 4A team did a masterpiece,” user AMZ said. “This game is art. They’ve made something uniquely beautiful from that abandoned post apocalyptic world.”

“Basically what everyone else is saying: This is an AMAZINGLY detailed game, and the story is so rich, its so refreshing to see in this age of multiplayer-only shooters,” Freedom-Fiesta said. “Big love for the devs for making such a wonderful experience for us to enjoy.

But shame to the publishers for tainting the game with their greedy buisness decision. If you’re reading this in 2020, I hope you’ll still be able to enjoy it as much as we did!”

Seeing this many positive reviews in such a short amount of time for Metro Exodus does come as a bit of a surprise. After all, previous Metro games were review-bombed just after the announcement came that Exodus would be an Epic Games Store exclusive, so many would expect the same fate for the latest title.

This, of course, comes after Metro Exodus itself was review-bombed on Steam when angered fans took to the store and left reviews that essential gave the Epic Games Store the bird. Those still remain, but have now been surrounded by players’ love for the game, despite not having anything nice to say about Epic.

Metro Exodus is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

