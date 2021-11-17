Metroid Dread Update Live on Nintendo Switch, Patch Notes Released

Metroid Dread received a new update on Nintendo Switch tonight, bringing the game up to version 1.0.3. This update seems to be on the smaller side, offering just a single bug fix. This one would apparently cause Samus Aran’s damage detection to disappear following a specific set of circumstances. Nintendo did not go into detail on the issue, so it’s hard to say exactly how common the problem might be. However, it’s easy to imagine how that could be a problem for players! Full patch notes directly from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Fixed an issue where Samus’ damage detection would disappear under certain conditions.

We made the decision to fix this issue because there isa possibility that it may occur unintentionally, and if it does, itwill result in a play experience that is far different from the way Metroid Dread was originally intended to be experienced.

Those patch notes are a bit cryptic! Whatever happened here, it’s clear that developer MercurySteam wanted to make sure that the experience was as strong as possible. Given all of the positive buzz surrounding Metroid Dread, the developer can hardly be blamed for playing it safe! Today, The Game Awards announced that Metroid Dread is one of the finalists for 2021’s Game of the Year, going against notable titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, and more. Since the Game of the Year is decided by fans, Metroid Dread can use all the positive buzz it can get!

Regardless of whether Metroid Dread ends up this year’s Game of the Year, the title has clearly been a big success for Nintendo. The game seems poised to overtake Metroid Prime as the best-selling title in the history of the franchise. Switch owners are clearly taken with it, and it will be interesting to see if Dread‘s success leads to more Metroid announcements in the near future. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Metroid Dread right here.

