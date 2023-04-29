The Super Mario Bros. Movie to Cross $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office This Weekend

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is joining the exclusive $1 billion movie club this weekend. In its fourth weekend, the film's record-breaking film's global box office total will climb past the $1 billion milestone on Sunday, after just 24 days in theaters. Its worldwide total includes $487.5 domestic after the best fourth weekend ever for an animated movie. This is despite The Super Mario Bros. Movie receiving mixed critical reactions ("While it's nowhere near as thrilling as turtle tipping your way to 128 lives, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a colorful -- albeit thinly plotted -- animated adventure that has about as many Nintendos as Nintendon'ts," the critics' consensus reads on Rotten Tomatoes). ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh awarded the film a 2-out-of-5 score in his review, suggesting longtime Mario fans will get the most out of it:

"Passionate Mario fans will find a lot to love in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as nearly every scene is full of tributes to the beloved brothers and their gaming legacy, to the point that these will distract you from the fact that you came to see a movie. Younger audiences will likely be enraptured by the bright and playful sequences, as well as the physical antics of the adventure. For all other viewers, the experience feels similar to watching someone repeatedly die in a Mario game and promising, 'Just one more try!' as you hope to move on to something more exciting in your life, harmlessly irritating you until you see the sweet relief of a 'Game Over.'"

The Super Mario Bros. movie is now the biggest animated movie to release since the pandemic, having surpassed Universal's Minions: The Rise of Gru. It has outgrossed live-action blockbusters Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, No Time to Die, The Batman, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, with help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Bros. Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel. The film's voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, and Kevin Michael Richardson. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now playing in theaters.