Metroid Prime 4 Speculation Erupts Following Nintendo Survey

Nintendo fans are desperate to know what's going on with Metroid Prime 4 and when the Nintendo Switch game will release. The fourth installment in the beloved series was announced all the way back at E3 2017, almost six years ago. Not only is there still no word of when it will be released, but Nintendo fans haven't seen anything of the game yet. In fact, Nintendo has hardly said a peep about it, with the last mention of it coming in 2019 when Nintendo announced the game had restarted development at Retro Studios. Unfortunately, none of this has changed, but some Nintendo fans can't help but wonder if the wait is almost over following a new survey sent out by Nintendo.

The survey was recently and specificially sent out by Nintendo UK and asked Nintendo fans a Metroid Prime Remastered-related question, and in the process, mentioned Metroid Prime 4. Specifically, it notes that "it [Metroid Prime Remastered] seems like a good way to pass the time until Metroid Prime 4 releases." This isn't that notable by itself, but many Nintendo fans have pointed out that it's not just odd to bring Metroid Prime 4 up, but to bring up its release if it's not releasing anytime soon. Couple this with the out-of-nowhere stealth release of Metroid Prime Remastered earlier this year, and some Nintendo fans can't help but wonder if this year, or possibly next year, is finally Metroid Prime 4 time.

Check out @NintendoUK acknowledging the existence of Metroid Prime 4 in a survey 👀 pic.twitter.com/3ueclHXngg — benjicong (@benjicong) March 16, 2023

For now, take everything here for what it is, speculation. It's impossible to know what should and shouldn't be made of thus survey, especally because it comes from Nintendo UK and not Nintendo proper. As you would expect, the speculation this has created has not been commented on by Nintendo. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you think Metroid Prime 4 is finally on the horizon or do you think Nintendo fans are reaching?