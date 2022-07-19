Metroid Gets the Perfect Anime Makeover with Viral Show Pitch

Nintendo as a gaming company is one that hasn't ventured much into the world of anime before, though it seems as though this is about to change as the creators of Super Mario, Legend of Zelda, and Metroid have recently acquired an anime studio of their own. Before any news of future video game adaptations is released, it seems that one fan artist has taken the opportunity to imagine what an anime series focused on Samus and her intergalactic bounty hunter ways would look like, as Metroid would be a prime example of a game that fans have wanted to see adapted for quite some time.

The first Metroid game landed on the Nintendo Entertainment System all the way back in 1986, with the latest game hitting the Nintendo Switch in Metroid Dread. Throughout the decades, Samus has only appeared on Nintendo Consoles, never receiving the animated treatment or a live-action adaptation of any sort. It's especially ironic that the bounty hunter never appeared in an animated series as her big opponent, Mother Brain, was actually the main antagonist to fight against heroes that were plucked from some of the earliest video games from the Nintendo roster.

Twitter Artist Art of Pipeur shared this animated take on Samus both inside and outside of her trademark Metroid hunting battlesuit, perfectly capturing the look of the bounty hunter that has remained one of the most popular video game characters from Nintendo and beyond:

Metroid anime style! Imagine Nintendo made an anime based on the metroid series with her talking very little, but at the same time expressing a lot of emotion through her eyes.

While Nintendo had previously announced that Metroid Prime 4 was in the works years ago, little has been revealed as to when Nintendo fans can expect the next installment of the beloved franchise to land and how it will look in comparison with the series that first arrived on the Gamecube.

With the acquisition of Dynamo Pictures, the anime studio that will hopefully bring about new projects for Nintendo in the future, the video game company has remained tight-lipped as to what properties might be adapted though the story of Metroid would make for a great animated series. Nintendo fans also have to look forward to the Super Mario animated movie, which will see stars like Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anna Taylor-Joy, and Keegan-Key bringing to life the denizens of the Mushroom Kingdom.

What Nintendo property do you most want to see made into an anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Nintendo in the anime scene.