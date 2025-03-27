Metroid Prime 4 Finally Gets New Trailer, Gameplay from Nintendo

It’s been a long wait, but Nintendo has finally revealed new details for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, the game got a pretty big focus. Unfortunately, we still don’t have a release date beyond “2025,” but hopefully that means Nintendo and Retro Studios will have more to unveil in the coming months. At this time, Nintendo has not said whether the game will have any type of compatibility with Nintendo Switch 2, though we do know it will be playable on the new system thanks to backwards compatibility.

In the game’s new trailer, Nintendo offered some idea of the storyline for Metroid Prime 4. In the game, Samus finds herself mysteriously transported to a new planet called Viewros. Of course, Samus is not alone, as the planet is filled with several new enemy types, including a boss known as Carvex. Metroids, the namesake of the series, will also return in all their life-sucking glory. Thankfully, she’ll have some new powers to help her on her path, including ancient psychic abilities. These new psychic powers allow Samus to operate the controls for various mechanisms and open doors. They can also be used to control her beam. The mystery surrounding Samus’ new powers will be part of the game’s narrative. She’ll also be getting a snazzy new suit! The game’s new trailer can be found below.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has had a rocky road to release. The game was originally announced all the way back in 2017, shortly after Nintendo Switch first arrived in stores. While the original Metroid Prime trilogy was developed by Retro Studios, Nintendo planned to have a different studio handle Metroid Prime 4. The identity of that team was never disclosed, but it was widely believed to be under development at Bandai Namco. The original version of Metroid Prime 4 was not coming together to Nintendo’s standards, however. In 2019, the company stunned fans when it announced that all development on the game was being scrapped and started over from scratch, with Retro Studios back at the helm.

After several years with minimal updates, Nintendo finally offered a glimpse at Metroid Prime 4: Beyond during a Nintendo Direct in 2024. Today’s announcement is the first new glimpse since then, and the game seems to be shaping up nicely. It certainly looks like it’s keeping the same style and tone fans have come to expect from the series, though the graphics are definitely improved from what we saw in the GameCube and Wii eras.

It remains to be seen whether Retro’s version of Metroid Prime 4 will be as well-received as the previous 3 games, but an end is finally in sight. The Metroid Prime series has come to mean a lot to fans since the original game was released back in 2002. Hopefully this long wait will prove worth it, and the game can act as a strong swan song for the Nintendo Switch, as a new console era approaches.

Do you plan on checking out Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on Nintendo Switch? Do you think the game will be worth the wait?