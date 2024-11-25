Nintendo Reveals Awesome New Metroid Prime Book Coming in 2025

It’s already looking like 2025 is going to be a big year for the Metroid franchise, and fans have something new to look forward to thanks to a new announcement from Nintendo and Piggyback. Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective is an upcoming book covering the making of the first three games in the series, as well as Metroid Prime Remastered. The book will launch in summer 2025, and will offer a closer look at the development of the series. Not only is this an art book, but it will also feature commentary from the people that made these games so beloved.

Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective is being created in collaboration with Nintendo and Retro Studios. That means readers will be granted an official look behind the curtain with introductions written by the developers, as well as producer’s notes offering “commentaries, insights and anecdotes on the featured artwork.” The book will also include an introduction from Kensuke Tanabe, who has served as a producer on the Metroid Prime series.

Piggyback has worked with Nintendo on other video game books in the past, including the official guides to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Those that purchased that guide will have an idea of what to expect from the presentation of Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective. The book itself will be stitch-bound, and will feature a cloth hardcover. The cover will feature a black design with an etched metallic image of Metroid protagonist Samus Aran in red. The book’s pages will also be “printed on high-quality art paper.” The 212-page book will retail for $49.99.

For fans, Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective should offer a compelling look back at the creation of the series. While it might be surprising to think about, the original Metroid Prime was steeped in controversy ahead of its release. There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding Retro Studios, as fans were uneasy about an American team handling the Japanese series. The game’s first-person perspective was also a drastic departure from what had been seen in games like Super Metroid. Against all odds, Retro managed to deliver a critically-acclaimed game that received two well-regarded sequels. Hopefully the book will offer more perspective about the trials and difficulties that surrounded the first game’s development.

Unfortunately, it seems Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective won’t offer any information about the next game in the series. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is set to be released sometime in 2025, but we don’t have any information about when it will actually arrive. We should learn more in the coming months, but the one thing we do know is that 2025 will have a lot for Metroid fans to be excited about!

