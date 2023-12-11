Metroid Prime 4 Update Reveals Release Date May Be Near

It sounds like the Metroid Prime 4 release date is near, or at least that's what a new rumor gets at. Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 back on June 13, 2017. In 2019, the game restarted development. And that's the last update we got from Nintendo on the game. As a result, some Nintendo fans have started to give up on ever seeing the game, assuming it is vaporware. That said, rumors have insisted the game is still in development, and the latest suggests it may not very far away from releasing.

According to Papa Genos -- a YouTuber known within the Nintendo community, especially for Super Smash Bros. info -- Metroid Prime 4 has been done for a while, but continues to be delayed dude to problems with the cutscenes, which is connected to the lack of power on the Nintendo Switch. To this end, it's suggested it could end up being a Nintendo Switch 2 game for this very reason.

"The thing is I've heard prime4 is basically done and has been for a while, but the cutscenes are apparently really bad (or were a few months ago) so that's what was delaying the game," said Papa Genos. "I do believe it will be a switch title and not specifically made for the Switch 2 buuut maybe that's changed at this point I haven't heard. Just the fact I know it's been 'basically in a finished state' for a while with the delay being related to needing to polish up the cutscenes had me hopeful we could see it soon."

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. This is a rumor, not official information. That said, it's increasingly obvious that Metroid Prime 4 is continue to have some type of hold up as it should be out by now, unless it is way more ambitious than everyone is anticipating, which is possible.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no comment from Nintendo about this rumor. And we don't expect this to change. Nintendo never comments on rumors. That said, if for some reason it does change, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

