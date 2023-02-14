New Metroid Games Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch

Multiple new games in Nintendo's Metroid series will reportedly be coming to Switch in the future. Within the past week, Nintendo made waves when it stealth-released a new remaster of the original Metroid Prime on Switch. This release is one that numerous fans had been hoping to see come about for quite some time, especially in the wake of Metroid Prime 4's development getting completely overhauled a few years back. And while many are surely still busy working their way through Metroid Prime Remastered on Switch, it seems like the subsequent entries in the series should be on the horizon as well.

In a new message on Twitter, video game industry reporter Jeff Grubb stated that Nintendo is still planning to bring ports of Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption to Switch at some point. This is information that Grubb had previously shared in 2022, but restated as much in the wake of Metroid Prime Remastered finally releasing. Although this would make the entire mainline Metroid Prime series available on Switch, Grubb also noted that MP2 and MP3 would be more akin to ports rather than full-blown remasters.

Given that Grubb was accurate when it comes to Metroid Prime Remastered eventually coming to Switch, it seems likely that his reporting tied to Metroid Prime 2 and Metroid Prime 3 could prove to be spot-on in time as well. Not to mention, this strategy for Nintendo simply makes sense as it would help bridge the gap until Metroid Prime 4, which still doesn't have a launch window of any sort. Whether or not Nintendo might unveil more of its plans for the future of Metroid as 2023 continues onward remains to be seen, but we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com moving forward.

