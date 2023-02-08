Metroid Prime Remastered Announced for Nintendo Switch, Available Today

At long last, Nintendo has finally confirmed that it's remastering the original Metroid Prime for Nintendo Switch. Over the course of the past year, numerous rumors and reports have suggested that Metroid Prime would be making a return on Switch at some point to coincide with the game's 20th anniversary. And while it seemed like this reveal might never come about, Nintendo is now bringing the original game in the Metroid Prime series back.

Announced as part of Nintendo's latest Direct presentation, the publisher gave fans a first look at this new iteration of Metroid Prime. This version of the game is formally titled Metroid Prime Remastered and is set to be available today digitally and next month in a physical capacity. As mentioned, part of the reason why the game is releasing in this window is due to the fact that the first title launched in November 2002 on the Nintendo GameCube. To now have this Switch remaster come about roughly 20 years later is a great way for Nintendo to honor one of the most popular games from the GameCube era.

Metroid Prime Remastered, adds new dual stick controls. Digital out later. Physical out Feb 22 pic.twitter.com/bb5jTb6otu — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 8, 2023

The return of Metroid Prime in this manner should also help Nintendo to build up hype for the series once again. Although it was first announced all the way back in 2017, the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4 is still in development at Retro Studios. And while we've not received any worthwhile updates on the project in recent years, it's still said to be coming to Switch at some point.

It also remains to be seen if Nintendo will look to remaster the other two entries in the Metroid Prime Trilogy as well. While only the original Metroid Prime has been confirmed for Switch at this point in time, previous rumors have suggested that ports of Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption will come about at some point as well. Whether or not this happens remains to be seen, but it would likely be a smart move on Nintendo's part to make the entire franchise accessible on Switch prior to the arrival of Metroid Prime 4.

