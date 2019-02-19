‘Metroid’s Samus Aran Comes to Life With This Stunning Cosplay

One way that fans show their appreciation for a franchise is by cosplaying characters from any particular universe. That said, one cosplayer has created a cosplay that portrays Metroid‘s Samus Aran in stunning fashion, and we are not entirely sure if it is of this realm.

The cosplayer in question goes by “HendoArt” and recently attended Katsucon with their incredible Samus cosplay. An image uploaded to their Instagram shows off the incredible amount of detail that went into creating Samus’ armor as well as the glorious lighting effects. Check it out:

Other notable characters that Hendo has brilliantly captured in their cosplay adventures include the likes of Spider-Gwen, Borderlands‘ Maya, The Joker, and many more. You can check out all of the wonderful work on their Instagram!

For more on Samus, per the Metroid Wiki:

“Orphaned during a Space Pirate raid on her home of K-2L, Samus was adopted by the mysterious Chozo and taken to Zebes, where she was infused with their DNA and raised to become a warrior. Once she reached adulthood, Samus joined the Federation Police and served under the Commanding Officer Adam Malkovich. Though she ultimately left to become a Bounty Hunter, she was nonetheless hired by the Galactic Federation on many occasions.

“Equipped with her cybernetic Power Suit, Samus has become famous for accomplishing missions previously thought impossible. Her most renowned achievements are the destruction of the Space Pirate base on Zebes, her role in ending the Galactic Phazon crisis, her extermination of the Metroid species, and her disobedience of orders at the Biologic Space Laboratories research station where she chose to destroy the deadly X Parasites rather than turn them over to the Galactic Federation.”

