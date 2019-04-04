‘Metroid Prime Trilogy’, ‘Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past’ For Nintendo Switch Leaked

Leaks and rumors have been surrounding Nintendo’s massively-popular portable console as of late. Not only does it look like there will be two new models of the Switch coming out in the relatively near future, but there also appears to be some ports inbound for the hybrid hardware. Persona 5 looks to be inbound for Nintendo Switch, according to a recent leak out of Best Buy. From that very same leak, it also appears that we might be seeing the Metroid Prime Trilogy and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past coming to the console as well.

In a move that makes Best Buy look like the new Walmart Canada, some listings within their employee terminal were shared across the Internet, which is a bad place to be if something is meant to be a secret. However, if all of this proves to be true, it’s quite the massive cat that found its way out of the bag.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the Best Buy employee terminal listings, by way of well-known leaker Wario64, both the Metroid Prime Trilogy and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Wario64 was able to confirm with their sources that the images were real, but their sources are not know, so it might be a good idea to keep the salt nearby.

alright Best Buy is wild. Now there’s a listing for THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: A LINK TO THE PAST for Switch. Not making any of this up. Link’s Awakening is already on Best Buy’s system so it’s not a mistake pic.twitter.com/5SjguAwz5I — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 3, 2019

Wario64 went on to say that the listings have all be pulled from the Best Buy employee terminal, but at the end of the day, nothing is set in stone until Nintendo confirms the existence of such ports.

Just to clarify on the Best Buy thing, the Switch listings are still there in its RSS, but not on their CoreBlue system. Basically, the listings are still there in one form It being deleted or not means nothing anyway until they’re officially announced — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 3, 2019

Here’s to hoping something official pops up soon, as many fans are excited by the idea of these titles making their way to the Nintendo Switch.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe an official announcement for these games will be made in the near future? Let us know in the comment section below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!