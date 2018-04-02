Metroidvania-Style Game Chasm Coming To PlayStation Systems, PC This Summer

Bit Kid Inc. has been working on its SNES-style action/platforming game Chasm for a few years now, and while the game has been making notable progress since its initial reveal back in 2014, it hasn’t gotten anywhere near a release date as of yet. However, it appears that it’s finally on the horizon.

In a new PlayStation Blog post, the developer finally confirmed that the game will arrive for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita this summer, with a PC release lined up as well. A specific price point and release date haven’t been given just yet, but the game will be cross-buy compatible, so you can play it on both PS4 and PS Vita without paying extra.

The trailer above gives you an idea of what kind of Metroidvania-style fun you’re in for, but here’s a description of the game, provided by Bit Kid Inc. founder James Petruzzi.

“Welcome to Chasm, an action adventure game in which you play a new recruit undertaking your first mission for the Guildean Kingdom. Thrilled to prove your worth as a knight, you track strange rumors that a mine vital to the war effort has been shut down. But what you discover in the mining town is worse than you imagined: The townspeople have begun to disappear, kidnapped by supernatural creatures emerging from the depths. Honor-bound to solve the mystery and restore peace to the Kingdom, you embark upon an epic adventure, with deadly battles against cunning monsters, exploration of ancient catacombs and castles, and powerful new equipment hidden at every turn. Though the overall story is the same for all players, your hero’s journey will be unique: each of the rooms has been hand-designed, and behind the scenes Chasm stitches these rooms together into a one-of-a-kind world map that will be your own.”

The blog post also covers the hurdles that the team had to get over for Chasm to finish up development, explaining why it took so long for it to finally get a release date. But, yes, we’ll be playing it soon enough.

If you’re at PAX East this weekend in Boston, you’ll be able to get your hands on Chasm at the Sony PlayStation booth, so you can give it a go before its official release.

We’ll bring you more details soon, but if you’re a Metroidvania fan, definitely add Chasm to your must-have list.