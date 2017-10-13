Michel Ancel Can’t Wait To Work On A New Rayman Game

Michel Ancel is a familiar name for gaming fans everywhere – and not just for the usual game offerings. Aside from the Beyond Good & Evil sequel that he’s working quite feverishly on, he’s also produced some great Rayman games over the past few years, including Rayman Legends. Which leaves us wondering…when are we getting the next one?

Well, there’s no question that Ancel is busy right now, between Beyond and his previously announced project Wild. But it sounds like he can’t wait to get back into the world of Rayman for another go-around – and this time, not for a side-scrolling game, but rather a full-blown Rayman 4!

He recently posted on Instagram about “meeting Rayman in person”, posting a picture of a statue featuring the limbless hero. “Yesterday, I met Rayman for real, in a second-hand store. Far from his time of glory, looking ahead for some help. Pathetic.

“After Wild, after BGE2, we’ll need to bring him back again…for his fourth adventure! Don’t let heroes die!”

And the community has been heavily behind Ancel, whose last 3D Rayman game was the Xbox 360/PS3/PC release Rayman 3 HD, which previously came out for earlier consoles. Since then, though, we’ve seen the brilliant multiplayer platforming games Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends, both of which have been well appreciated by fans. We’d love to see another game of that kind, but, hey, Rayman 4 hits the spot too.

In the meantime, you can check out Legends for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.