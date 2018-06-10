Microsoft Adds 5 Studios to the Xbox Family, Including Ninja Theory

The team over at Xbox one hundred percent delivered on their promise for an amazing E3 2018 showcase this year with incredible new titles, more exclusives than ever before, and some pretty epic confirmations that gamers everywhere have been waiting for. In addition to the new titles on the way, Microsoft also made a pledge for their future by promising an even better experience for years to come. Because of that, they are doubling down on game creation and to do that – they’ve enlisted additional help. 5 whole studios worth, in fact.

According to Xbox:

The Initiative. Based in Santa Monica, Calif., The Initiative is a brand-new Microsoft game development studio headed by industry veteran Darrell Gallagher that is working to create groundbreaking new worlds, characters and game experiences.

Playground Games . Microsoft has acquired U.K.-based Playground Games, a development partner since 2010 that has helped grow the Forza franchise to new heights. In addition to its work on this year's Forza Horizon 4, Playground Games will have a team dedicated to bringing their open-world expertise to an entirely new project.

Ninja Theory . The relationship between Ninja Theory and Microsoft started in 2000 when Kung Fu Chaos was in development for the original Xbox and culminated in the release of Hellblade on Xbox One earlier this year. Microsoft's intent to acquire Ninja Theory will help ensure the creative team has the resources and freedom to bring more ambitious games like Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice to fans.

Undead Labs. Seattle-based Undead Labs is the creator of the popular State of Decay franchise, enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide. In the first two weeks since State of Decay 2 launched, more than two million fans joined the fight to survive and took down more than two billion zombies. By entering into a letter of intent to acquire Undead Labs, Microsoft is signaling its commitment to growing the franchise and taking the zombie survival-fantasy genre to new

Compulsion Games. As We Happy Few nears its full, multiplatform release on Aug. 10, Microsoft has entered into a letter of intent to acquire Montreal-based Compulsion Games. By joining the team at Microsoft Studios, Compulsion will have the resources, platform and freedom to take even bigger creative risks and create even more ambitious worlds with its future projects.

“The original games we create at Microsoft Studios are some of our biggest assets,” said Matt Booty, corporate vice president of Microsoft Studios. “Our growth strategy is to continue to expand the worlds that players love, while developing all-new exclusive games that deepen their engagement with our platform. We are thrilled to welcome five new studios into the Microsoft family. We believe these teams have the collective creative power and operational excellence to deliver the next industry game changers.”

I am not alone when I say that Xbox completely killed it this year, which is a sigh of relief for many gamers! It’s great to see the hard work the team has accomplished so far, and making solid promises on the promises made over the past year. We can’t wait to see what’s next!