Microsoft Offering ‘Fallout’ and Xbox Onesies This Friday

Looking for that perfect gift for the avid Fallout or Xbox fan in your life? (Like, say, our own Liana Ruppert?) Well, then, has Microsoft got a deal for you.

During a recent livestream of his latest show, Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb revealed that a pair of limited edition Xbox Onesies will be available for purchase from the Xbox Gear Store, starting this Friday morning at 10:00 AM PDT.

The onesies can be seen in the pictures in this article, with one based on the Xbox brand and an all-blue one based on the Fallout 76 release, which is a big hit on the Xbox One front. As you can see, they cover the entire body, and definitely look stylish when it comes to hanging out and playing video games.

Pricing hasn't been revealed just yet, but they're likely to be around $100 each (maybe a slight bit more), and will go very fast when they go on sale starting on November 30. They're available in limited numbers, according to Hryb, and will likely be hot items. Just look at how well previous video game-themed onesies sold on the market. And these are official ones.

Microsoft has been ramping up quite a bit with the products that it's selling in its Gear shop, including a limited edition Gears of War hoodie that looks to get players in the mood for the forthcoming Gears 5; as well as gear based on Sea of Thieves, the Forza series, Minecraft and several other franchises. Meanwhile, we're just sitting here waiting on Battletoads stuff to go on sale. Any time now, Microsoft!

The onesies haven't gone up on the site just yet, but Microsoft will likely add them to the page over the next few hours, though, again, pre-orders won't open up until this Friday at 10:00 AM PDT. By then, you may see some heavy traffic on the site, so be patient.

Microsoft also hasn't noted if the onesies will be shipped in time for the holidays, but we don't see why not. All their other items seem to have expedient shipping options available, so we will hopefully get ours in time for the Christmas season. Fingers crossed we'll be able to wear it while we see what new games we scored.

Watch this page, and good luck getting your onesies!

