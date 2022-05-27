Microsoft Flight Simulator Reveals Top Gun DLC Release Date

✖

Microsoft Flight Simulator's highly-anticipated Top Gun: Maverick content is finally cleared for landing, and it will be releasing on May 25th. The DLC was announced last year at E3, and was originally meant to release back in November. However, the content was pushed back after the film was delayed. Top Gun: Maverick is set to release in theaters on May 24th, so Xbox fans will get a chance to check out the new content right after seeing the new movie! The expansion pack is free for all players, and will allow them to "experience first-hand what it's like to be a U.S. Navy Top Gun."

Xbox's Tweet announcing the expansion's release date can be found embedded below.

Attention flight simmers! This is your captain speaking



The Top Gun: Maverick experience is taking off 5/25 in Microsoft Flight Simulator! Don't have your own call sign yet? Create one today! https://t.co/HbJBpVgIPD pic.twitter.com/3i7Chp336l — Xbox (@Xbox) May 9, 2022

Microsoft Flight Simulator already has a significant amount of content, but fans are understandably excited to see what this new expansion will bring to the game. Microsoft Flight Simulator is the first game in the series ever released on console, debuting last year on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The game is also available through Xbox Game Pass, making it much easier for newcomers to discover what the series has to offer. A cloud streaming version of the game was released back in March, also making it playable on Xbox One consoles.

At this time, there are still a lot of details we don't know about the new expansion, but with just over two weeks to go until release, it seems like a safe bet Xbox will pull back the curtain on the new content soon. The original Top Gun holds a special place in the hearts of many people, so there's a lot of anticipation among Microsoft Flight Simulator players. Hopefully the Top Gun: Maverick expansion will prove worth the wait!

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to check out this new Microsoft Flight Simulator expansion? Are you planning to check out Top Gun: Maverick later this month? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!