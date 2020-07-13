Microsoft Flight Simulator Release Date Revealed

Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studio today announced that the latest and greatest Microsoft Flight Simulator will release for PC on August 18th. In addition to simply being a game that folks can buy, the title will also be available as part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC and is available to pre-install right now. The 2020 version of the title was first revealed last year at E3.

"We have been thrilled and humbled by the support and dedication that has fueled the Flight Sim community for the past 38 years," said Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, as part of this morning's announcement. "Since the launch of the very first Microsoft Flight Simulator in 1982, we knew it was finally the right time to develop the next-generation version of Microsoft Flight Simulator. We have the right tools, technology, partners and hardware to release the most realistic and authentic flight simulator to date."

Where things get a little tricky is with the three different versions of the upcoming title. There is the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Deluxe Editions of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which retail for $59.99, $89.99, and $119.99, respectively. The Standard Edition comes with access to 20 planes and 30 airports and each successive upgrade includes five more of each than the previous. The Xbox Wire post includes a handy graphic that breaks down exactly what is available in which editions.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is set to launch for PC on August 18th. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass for PC. As noted above, there are three different additions, but the base version of the game will retail for $59.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PC games right here.

