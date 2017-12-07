Microsoft Giving Away Real PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Crates In Australia

With PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds set to drop next week, Microsoft is beginning to ramp up promotions for the multiplayer hit – and in Australia, it’s really going something cool going on.

That’s because the company has announced that it will be dropping three “supply drops” in random areas of the country, including Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. But these aren’t in-game items – these are actual supply drops.

The crates will be up for grabs for whoever gets to them first, and they’ll be filled with all sorts of goodies. These include Xbox One X consoles, Elite controllers, Xbox Live codes and codes for Battlegrounds when they become available.

Of course, gamers will be on the hunt for these, but remember to share. After all, it’s the holiday season and there’s something for everyone.

You can see a commercial for the “supply drop” promotion below. And it kicks off on December 9th, so you’ve got a few days to prepare and try to figure out potential locations where the crates could be available within the city.

You’ll be able to get hints through Microsoft’s Xbox ANZ Facebook page, which you can bookmark here. Keep in mind you’ll need to gain access to a passcode, which you’ll have to give to the Xbox staffer on hand in order to unlock the crate.

Why can’t Microsoft do anything like this in the U.S.? Probably because everyone will actually bring frying pans and wonking themselves upside the head in an attempt to get the crate. But, still, it’d be cool if the company considered it.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now on Steam Early Access, and will release on Xbox One this Tuesday, December 12th. It’ll get a full release on PC at a later date.