Microsoft Partners With Make-A-Wish to Auction Off Custom Xbox One X Consoles

Microsoft is working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and prominent athletes, entertainers, and game developers to auction off custom Xbox One X consoles for charity.

Dubbed the “Consoles for Kids” Charity Auction, Microsoft said that the new initiative is an updated take on a 2007 campaign of a similar name that featured Xbox 360s. Peter Jackson and Russell Crowe were among those who worked with the two companies to create the custom consoles with all proceeds going towards Make-A-Wish, and this year’s charity drive looks to do the same on an even bigger scale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This year, with the same great cause at heart, we’re taking this idea to a whole new level,” Microsoft’s announcement about the custom Xbox One X charity drive said. “Rallying some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment and the Internet at large, Xbox and Make-A-Wish have teamed up for the 2018 ‘Consoles for Kids’ Charity Auction.”

From the WWE to the music industry to upcoming games like Fallout 76, you can see all of the participants in the “Consoles for Kids” Charity Auction below along with links for the consoles that buyers can bid on from September 19 to October 3 when the auction ends.

Caleb McLaughlin to Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt

Featuring signatures from both Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, this Jungle Cruise-themed Xbox One X is one that’ll likely climb to a lofty price with the bids already pushing the console’s cost up to $700.

Caleb McLaughlin – Caleb is all about self-motivation and believing in yourself, this console is inspired by his motto #beyourbiggestfan.

Carmelo Anthony – What’s better than a signed console by Melo himself? A signed console AND signed pair of sneakers

Charlie Puth– ATTENTION: How long can you resist this signed console by singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Charlie Puth?

Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt– You can’t get any more solid than this custom Jungle Cruise Xbox One X signed by The Rock and Emily!

Justine Ezarik to Liverpool F.C.

Whether you’ll be using this custom Xbox One X to play PES 2019 or any other game in your library, the Liverpool F.C. console is a one that’ll be perfect in any soccer fan’s collection.

Justine Ezarik (iJustine) – Justine is all about expressing herself in the tech space in creative and unique ways, she hopes this custom console will inspire others to get creative!

Jack Black – This console is inspired by Jack Black’s passion for live music performances…whether shredding on guitar, blazing a high pitched vocal or blowing a classic sax solo…JB always gives it 100

Ludacris – Our most Ludacris Xbox One X console yet – signed by the man himself.

Liverpool F.C. – “You’ll never walk alone” with this exclusive Liverpool FC Xbox One X console and copy of PES 2019.

Ninja & Marshmello to Ronda Rousey

From rappers to wrestlers to streamers, this set of consoles has just about everything, but the Ninja & Marshmello Xbox One X is already climbing in price with a $650 bid put up in just a few hours.

Ninja & Marshmello – It’s a bird, it’s a plane it’s a…Fortnite glider?! Streaming legends Ninja and Marshmello teamed up to sign this all-things Fortnite custom console signed with love, (X_X) and celebrating their E3 2018 Pro Am victory!

Post Malone – This console is inspired by Post Malone’s epic and inspirational performances from all around the world!

Prince Royce – This console is fit for a Prince (or Princess), inspired by Prince Royce’s iconic sound and style!

Ronda Rousey – Feel like a champion with this WWE Superstar’s one of a kind console!

SMOSH to Battlefield V

Rounding out the entertainers and moving into the games category is a popular YouTube channel, an world-renowned athlete, a rapper, and finally EA DICE’s next Battlefield game.

SMOSH – America’s most popular comedy YouTube channel partners with Xbox to bring you this custom signed Xbox One X.

Usain Bolt – The fastest man and the most powerful console in the world come together for one gold-featured, signed console.

Wiz Khalifa – Show your true colors by adding our dopest Xbox One X to your collection, signed by Wiz!

Battlefield V – Join the action on the front lines in Battlefield V with this custom Xbox One X console, signed by the team at DICE in Sweden.

Fallout 76 to Rocket League

Featuring a collection of consoles themed after some of the biggest games around, Microsoft’s custom Fallout 76 console that’s signed by Todd Howard looks to be the definitive way to play Fallout 76 in November.