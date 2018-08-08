Microsoft Hosting Xbox Indie Showcase Before PAX West

Before PAX West takes place in the heart of Seattle over Labor Day weekend, Microsoft gets into this fun little tradition where it celebrates all things indie games on the Xbox One. It’s been going strong for four years now, so why stop a good thing?

The company announced on its Xbox Wire page today that it is once again hosting a Pre-Pax Open House, taking place on the Microsoft Campus on August 30. Fans are free to drop by and play a number of upcoming indie hits for Xbox One from 5 to 9 PM. In addition, they can talk with the developers behind these forthcoming games, as well as enter a raffle for a chance to win some exclusive Xbox One prizes!

In addition, Xbox Ambassadors will be on hand with prizes, and Mixer will also be present, so new users can check out the level of interactivity that it provides.

Of course, this event is all about the games. Over 50 will be available for play over the course of the event, including the latest Jackbox Party Pack release; the long awaited sequel La Mulana 2; Klei’s remake of Mark of the Ninja; and more. You can check out the full list below!

Aftercharge (Chainsawesome Games)

Ashen (Annapurna Interactive)

Bad North (Raw Fury)

Below (Capybara)

Bendy and the Ink Machine (Rooster Teeth Games)

Black Desert (Pearl Abyss)

Bot Rods (Holy Cow Productions)

Children of Morta (11 bit studios)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Deathgarden (Behaviour)

Desert Child (Akupara Games)

Epitasis (Epitasis Games)

Eternity: The Last Unicorn (1C Publishing)

Exception (Traxmaster Software)

FAR: Lone Sails (Mixtvision)

For the King (Curve Digital)

Generation Zero (Avalanche Studios)

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Steel Crate Games)

Kingdom Two Crowns (Raw Fury)

La-Mulana2 (Active Gaming Media)

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (Klei)

Museum of Simulation Technology (Pillow Castle)

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (Funcom)

My Time at Portia (Team17)

Nippon Marathon (PQube)

Orphan (2Dimensions)

Outer Wilds (Annapurna Interactive)

Projection : First Light (Blowfish Studios)

RAZED (PQube)

RemiLore (Nicalis)

Revenant Dogma (KEMCO)

Rival Megagun (Degica)

SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption (Another Indie)

Starbound (Chucklefish)

Strange Brigade (Rebellion)

Super Meat Boy Forever (Team Meat)

Super Retro Maker (Digital Dominion)

Supermarket Shriek (Billy Goat Entertainment)

Superweights (Pompaduo)

Swimsanity (Decoy Games)

The Blackout Club (Question)

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (Jackbox Games)

The Occupation (Humble Bundle)

The Videokid (Chorus Worldwide Games Limites)

Thunder Rally (Typical Entertainment)

Tunic (Finji)

Vigor (Bohemia Interactive)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Where the Bees Make Honey (Whitethorn Digital)

Yuppie Psycho (Another Indie)

Looking for more traditional game releases at the event? Microsoft will also have Forza Horizon 4 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps on hand, alongside The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories from Arc System Works.

If you’re in the area, be sure to stop on by. Full details can be found here!Ori