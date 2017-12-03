Microsoft Somehow Walked Away With A PlayStation Award

Considering how Microsoft and Sony are vying for dollars this holiday season with their Xbox One and PlayStation 4 hardware, respectively, you’d think that the companies wouldn’t really see eye-to-eye on anything. But then, during this past week at the PlayStation Awards in Tokyo, something bizarre happened.

Microsoft won an award.

You read that correctly. A Microsoft representative was actually on hand at the event to receive an award from local Sony Interactive Entertainment president Atsushi Morita.

It wasn’t a fluke, either. It was actually the prestigious Double Platinum Award, one of the biggest ones at the PlayStation event, marking the sale of two million copies of a game in Japan and Asia. And it turned out to be none other than for Minecraft.

Even though Microsoft purchased Mojang and Minecraft years ago, it opted to share the love, bringing the game to other platforms, including PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Wii U. And that PS4 version has managed to earn some prestige as a result.

This marks the first time in PlayStation Awards history since 2011 that a game has managed to win a multiple Platinum Award, with the last game being Monster Hunter Portable 3rd for PlayStation Portable, which earned the Quadruple Platinum Award.

Senior producer Yutaka Noma was on hand to receive the award, getting a picture with 4J Studios co-founder Paddy Burns and Morita to mark the occasion.

It’s not often you see a competitor (well, soft competitor – the companies don’t hate each other) appear during the PlayStation Awards, so this is definitely a unique occasion.

Don’t be surprised if Microsoft’s Minecraft continues to clean up as the Super Duper Update is set to drop sometime next year. Maybe they’ll be back…?

Minecraft is available now for various platforms.