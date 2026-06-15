Resident Evil Insider Reveals New Info on Next Remake After Veronica

A well-regarded Resident Evil leaker has shared new information on the next remake in the series that will be launching after Resident Evil: Veronica. Earlier this month, Capcom finally confirmed that it was remaking Resident Evil: Code Veronica for modern platforms with plans to release the game in 2027. Veronica represents the fourth Resident Evil remake that Capcom has released over the past decade, following the likes of RE2, RE3, and RE4. And while the mainline Resident Evil series will surely be continuing onward with Resident Evil 10, Capcom intends to remake another entry in the franchise as well, although it has been met with some turmoil behind the scenes.

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According to insider Dusk Golem, Capcom is still working on a new remake of Resident Evil 0 at the moment. Rumors of Resident Evil 0 getting a remake treatment of its own have been circling for quite some time, so it’s not a shock to hear that development on the project is ongoing. What is new information, however, is that this remake of RE0 is claimed to have been rebooted within Capcom. This suggests that Capcom ran into some difficulties when remaking the game, which led to it essentially starting over from scratch.

Dusk Golem went on to note that Capcom’s “Division 1” team is the one working on this remake of Resident Evil 0 following the title being rebooted. This is notable because it confirms that Capcom is now solely working on the project internally rather than outsourcing some of its development to outside partners. This development strategy is one that happened with the previous remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, which also happened to be the worst-reviewed Resident Evil remake so far. Clearly, Capcom doesn’t want this new iteration of Resident Evil 0 to have any shortcomings, prompting the company to now work solely on the game itself.

Currently, it’s not known when this Resident Evil 0 remake is poised to launch, as its arrival still seems pretty far down the road. With Resident Evil: Veronica set to release in 2027, this new RE0 remake could end up being Capcom’s primary release in the franchise for 2028. When and if we hear more about this new take on Resident Evil 0, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

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