Tim Burton Meets Pirates of the Caribbean: Sea of Remnants Is Exactly What a 13-Year-Old Wants

Sea of Remnants is a big swing from Joker Studio and NetEase that really benefits from tight mechanics and inspired art design. Set in a world where the vast ocean spreads beyond what the eyes can see, the city of Orbtopia serves as a meeting ground for explorers, pirates, and adventurers. Players take on the role of an amnesic pirate who recruits a crew and sets off on an adventure to explore the ocean and discover who they are.

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On a functional level, the game plays like a well-oiled fusion of Final Fantasy X and The Wind Waker. In terms of execution, the punchy artwork, distinct character designs, and memorable score deliver a game that feels like Tim Burton directed Pirates of the Caribbean — and it’s a delight. At Summer Game Fest, I got the chance to play explore the world of Sea of Remnants and take on a ferocious boss fight that highlighted just how charming the Joker Studio turn-based RPG is.

A Pirate’s Life For Me

Gameplay-wise, Sea of Remnants isn’t all that different from the classic turn-based RPG style that has long defined the genre. Gamers who’ve played a Final Fantasy or Persona will be familiar with the character archetypes and gameplay, wherein players explore a larger level and engage enemies in turn-based combat. It’s a tightly constructed take on that, with the party given to players for the purposes of the demo representing some of the typical roles like damage-dealing swordsmen, long-ranged attackers, and powerful healers. It flows quickly enough to keep the pace fast and engaging, with the addition of a roulette feature that can add damage to the attack, giving the game a dash of chance that feels perfectly reflective of the pirates at the center of the game.

It’s also far from the only pirate game coming out this year — which is why the unique presentation is so important. The execution is what helps Sea of Remnants really stand out, as the art design and visual aesthetic are delightfully unique. Characters are depicted almost as if they were wooden puppets in a hyper-stylized world, with vivid emotions and colorful outfits that pop on screen. The enemies, ranging from regular crabs to ferocious sea beasts, all play with a similar aesthetic. It gives the pirate game a more quirky sense of personality, helping it stand out from other turn-based RPGs out there.

At times, the mix of grim storytelling, comedic elements, and unique visuals recalls the works of film directors like Tim Burton or Guillermo del Toro, all filtered through a pirate-themed take on the JRPG format. It gives the game a unique flavor that stands out from the more consistent trappings of the formula. Especially with the ocean becoming endless as players explore and see more of the setting, there’s plenty of room for the team to craft unique threats and memorable designs. Just in terms of raw potential, there’s a lot for Sea of Remnants to expand on and experiment with.

Why Sea Of Remnants Stands Out

Actually playing through Sea of Remnants was familiar for someone with experience in the genre, but that left room for the charming little touches to really grab my attention. The little animations before each attack theoretically get repetitive (and I’m sure I’ll grow tired of them while playing through the full game, as with any turn-based RPG that does that), but they were charming enough that I was happy each time during the demo. The creatures retain a strange sense of beauty even when they become monstrous, as seen with a mermaid that served as the boss of the demo.

The combat was familiar enough, but the mix of a strong score, clear characters, and dynamic art made the whole thing pop. There was a kinetic quality to the movements of the character, even in the turn-based system, that felt distinct from other entries in the genre. Defeating the boss even set up a morality choice where I could spare her or kill her, suggesting that the game will also tackle more thorny issues of morality on the high seas. It all comes together to present a game that’s easy to dive into and has enough going on beneath the surface to be engaging.

While there are a lot of familiar elements to Sea of Remnants that, on their own, work well but don’t really impress, it was hard not to be won over by the charming execution of the overall world. As a free-to-play title with a lot of open room for maritime exploration in a rogue-like-inspired ocean, Sea of Remnants needed a natural hook to reel the player in. Luckily, the art team on the project did great work, creating the kind of game world that 13-year-old me would have fallen in love with. Especially for JRPG fans, Sea of Remnants is the type of title you just can’t sleep on.

Sea of Remnants is set to launch sometime in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.