Microsoft Teases Xbox Game Pass March 2019 Lineup

The team over at Xbox Game Studios had an incredible month in February for titles available on the Xbox Game Pass and now the company is teasing even more arrivals on March 7th.

The Xbox Game Pass Twitter added a “challenge” for gamers to partake in with a chaotic mashing of letters to reveal “March 7th. No explanation needed.”

With the subscription service sending out patch notes for a new update, seen below, it won’t just be new titles added but significant improvements as well:

According to the above Reddit post should it not be showing up:

Select the default Xbox for remote game installation. This can be a non-home Xbox.

Installation status notifications are working again! Notifications will only include games you download horn the mobile app.

Sort and Filter A-Z lists, Show All lists, and search results

See which friends have played a Game Pass game or have a Game Pass subscription.

See when games from your Store wish list are available in Game Pass

Tell your friends about a game you like

Follow Game Pass social channels

Bug fixes

We don’t know which games will be added thus far but it’s possible with The Division 2 and Devil May Cry 5 releasing this month that the pair of titles may be among those added. For now, we wait until March 7th to have the full scoop.

How the Xbox Game Pass works is that it allows players to enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month, including fan-favorites like including exclusives like Halo, Gears of War, and Fable. With so many games to discover and download, your Xbox experience will never be the same.

Play games across multiple genres, from action/adventure and family favorites to shooters, sports, puzzle games, and more. And with new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from.

Download games directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity, without any streaming or connectivity issues. Whether it’s a new story to immerse yourself in or an old journey you’re eager to revisit, experience your games as they were intended.

Love an Xbox One game and want to own it? Interested in an add-on or Season Pass for a title you’re playing in the Xbox Game Pass catalog? Save 20% on Xbox One game purchases and 10% on all related add-ons, but only while the base game is currently in the catalog. Xbox 360 games do not qualify for discounts.

