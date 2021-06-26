How to Resolve Microsoft's "This PC Can't Run Windows 11" Error

✖

Following Microsoft’s reveal of its new Windows 11 operating system, PC owners have been checking to see if their systems will be able to run Windows 11 once the upgrade is available. A Microsoft app helps with that, but even if people have been sure that their devices could support the operating system based on requirements put out by Microsoft, an error message that’s been popping up frequently has suggested otherwise. If you’re one of the Windows users who’s been getting that message, there are some solutions to the problem.

The error message in question says “This PC can’t run Windows 11” whenever people check to see if their devices are compatible. That message used to be far less helpful than it is now since it would only tell people “no” without explaining a reason for why a system wasn’t compatible, but the app that people can use to determine compatibility has since been updated to give people an answer for their compatibility questions. For example, it’ll now say things like “We recommend that you check if TPM 2.0 is enabled” or “The processor isn’t supported for Windows 11.”

We just made updates to the Windows 11 PC Health Check App. It now provides more detailed info on requirements not met. This should help in cases where folks assumed CPU compat issues were TPM related https://t.co/hTWMe16DWO pic.twitter.com/eZLTZMOdjT — DWIZZZLE (@dwizzzleMSFT) June 25, 2021

A number of different messages can be displayed, but the one involving systems’ Trusted Platform Module configurations may be tripping people up more than others. According to the specifications for Windows 11, it requires people to have TPM 2.0 to run the operating system. That means your computer will have to have the necessary TPM chip to run Windows 11 which may leave many users out depending on how old your system is. Microsoft has since shared more information about this issue specifically to address those questions.

Everything you ever wanted to know about TPM. What's the diff between 1.2/2.0? Also lists the MASSIVE number of features that either require TPMs or are more secure with a TPM. *Hint* its WAY more that just Bitlocker or Secure Boot: https://t.co/cui2vkR6cN pic.twitter.com/fRIoMB32D2 — DWIZZZLE (@dwizzzleMSFT) June 25, 2021

To see if your computer has the necessary TPM, you need to head to the “Run” input option by searching for it or pressing the Windows + R keys. Input “tpm.msc” minus the quotes once you’re there and you’ll see your TPM information or a message about turning it on in the BIOS if one can’t be found. You should find a TPM Support setting in your system’s BIOS which should allow you to enable or disable that option which may resolve some errors if your Windows 11 problems are TPM-related.

Those looking forward to Windows 11 are simply checking their systems to see if they’ll work with the new operating system right now. Microsoft hasn’t announced a specific release date for Windows 11 yet, but beta versions of the operating system will start going out to certain users soon.

[H/T Windows Report]