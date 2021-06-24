Microsoft Reveals Windows 11's Impressive Gaming Features

✖

One of the biggest appeals for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service is the fact that subscribers can also enjoy a large number of games on PC. With that in mind, Microsoft has revealed that Windows 11 will be "the best Windows ever for gaming." In a new blog post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft revealed some of the gamer friendly features that players can expect to see from the newest version of Windows. These improvements include superior graphics and faster overall speeds. Combined with the Xbox Game Pass library, Windows 11 should prove to be very enticing for PC gamers.

With Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft added Auto HDR, "which automatically adds High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhancements to games built on DirectX 11 or higher that previously only leveraged Standard Dynamic Range (SDR)." What this means is that games that support the feature will end up looking better, without any extra effort from its developers. In the past, Microsoft has touted the fact that video game developers really like this feature on Xbox, and Microsoft made that claim once again in its new Xbox Wire post.

Improved graphics are always a plus, but it's not nearly as exciting if it makes the game run slowly. Thankfully, Windows 11 will implement DirectStorage, another feature utilized on Xbox Series X. This feature allows games to "load assets to the graphics card without bogging down the CPU." Essentially, this means that games will feature impressive graphics, but players won't have to worry about drawn out load times, as a result.

Windows 11 will also feature compatibility with a number of Microsoft products, including Wireless Controllers, gaming mice, headsets, and other peripherals. It's a bit early to tell, but from the way things sound, Windows 11 should provide an excellent gaming experience. Those with Xbox Game Pass for PC should also be able to get some very nice performance out of the games offered through the service. It's interesting to see how Windows 11 will share a number of features available on Xbox Series X|S; moving forward, that just might entice some Xbox users to check out Windows 11, or vice versa!

