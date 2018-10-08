Milla Jovovich Shares ‘Monster Hunter’ Film Update

Just before New York Comic-Con kicked off, Capcom provided a meaty update on its forthcoming Monster Hunter film, including first details about its plot. But just a mere few days later, Milla Jovovich, who stars in the film, provided a first day filming update — and with battle scars to match.

She shared the photo on her Instagram, and although we can’t actually see anything from the Monster Hunter set, it does provide a good first look at her battle scars she attains in the film — which may tell a bit about her character and the skirmishes she gets into over the course of the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She said in the post, which you can see below, First day of filming on #monsterhuntermovie based on the epic game #monsterhunterworld! As you can see, my character is glamorous as usual! Here’s the make up progression by the awesome @kerry_skelton_ from beginning of dirt/wounds, to the finished product. I’ve been training for this day since February, so definitely excited to start production! And as you can see, she’s thrilled to be in the effects chair, complete with a sign of approval.

Hopefully, this is the start of many updates to come from the film with Jovovich, who’s working alongside writer/director Paul W.S. Anderson, who’s also her husband. Who knows, we may see updates from other actors on the set as well, including Ron Perlman and T.I. Harris, both of whom were confirmed earlier this year.

While we don’t have details on exactly who Jovovich’s character is, chances are she’s one of the two main heroes featured. Capcom noted previously that the film “two heroes who come from different worlds to defeat a shared danger, the powerful, deadly and magnificent monsters that inhabit the land,” Capcom noted. “Along the way, viewers will make new discoveries and encounter familiar faces and beloved characters from the game, like the Admiral.”

As for when the film will arrive, it doesn’t have a release date yet. Though Capcom did provide updates on what’s happening with it, all we know is that it’s coming sometime in 2019.

In the meantime, though, we’ve got a lot of Monster Hunter gaming to go around, as Monster Hunter World is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, while Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate is currently available for Nintendo Switch. Who knows, maybe Milla is engaging in a few rounds of Ultimate on Switch in-between takes. (We won’t know till the next update, though.)