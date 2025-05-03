MindsEye Leak Shows GTA-Style Driving & Gameplay

Fans struggling with that GTA 6 release delay news may want to pay attention to upcoming game MindsEye. This new single-player action-adventure thriller comes from the former Rockstar Games President, Leslie Benzies, who worked as a producer for Grand Theft Auto games for years. MindsEye will be Benzies’ first game since GTA 5, and it’s set to arrive on June 10th of that year. For those counting, that’s nearly a year before the current release date for GTA 6. And according to new leaks that show off gameplay, it looks like MindsEye just might scratch that Grand Theft Auto itch.

MindsEye released a cinematic trailer back in March alongside the announcement of its release date. However, we hadn’t really seen much in the way of actual game footage outside of one brief gameplay trailer, leaving gamers to wonder just how much Grand Theft Auto would inspire this latest game from the former Rockstar lead. But now, we have some gameplay footage that was leaked today by a streamer, and for GTA fans, it sure does look familiar.

Here's another piece of MindsEye gameplay accidentally leaked today by a streamer.



Here's how driving looks in MindsEye:

This leaked footage first surfaced via the r/GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit, where a poster shared leaks to a Twitch stream from AMP, who reportedly received this footage by accident. It was later reshared by @EverywhereNET as seen above, and has been making the rounds online. Given how little marketing we’ve seen from MindsEye despite the release date being just over a month away, fans are eager to get a glimpse of the game.

The first clip, as shared above, shows a driving sequence that looks quite like driving gameplay from Grand Theft Auto. This is no doubt a welcome sight for fans eagerly waiting on the next GTA, and to many gamers, it “looks pretty fun!” Many gamers are excited by what they’ve seen from this clip, which many are saying shows the game in a far better light than its trailer.

The single-player focus is certainly a relief for gamers tired of so many games leaning into multiplayer, live-service content, as well. Though the involvement of a Rockstar producer and car-forward footage put GTA to mind, other players are comparing the footage to another popular game series, Watch Dogs.

A MindsEye GAMEPLAY VIDEO leaked during a stream.



The streamer was sent material that wasn't supposed to be shown to the public, and streamed it on Twitch.

In addition to the GTA-style driving clip, a second bit of leaked footage shows off what combat will allegedly look like in MindsEye. This one has gamers feeling a bit divided, as many note that combat is missing the hit reactions that make it feel immersive. Others say that the combat “looks pretty basic.” That said, it’s hard to say where in development this gameplay footage falls, since it has not been officially released. Things may have developed since this footage was recorded, and the combat showcased in the official gameplay trailer does showcase some different elements.

At any rate, gamers are certainly hoping MindsEye delivers on the GTA-like experience many are expecting from it. With GTA 6 delayed, there’s a chance that MindsEye could slide in this June to fill in a major void, offering a fun narrative-driven crime game with the chaotic driving mechanics we all know and love.

MindsEye is set to release on June 10th for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Pre-orders for the game are available now for all platforms for $59.99. Gamers who opt in ahead of launch will get some pre-order perks, including a free upgrade to the Deluxe Edition and some Premium Pass items.