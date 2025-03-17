Ubisoft Game Sees Resurgence After Being Made Free to Download

A Ubisoft game has seen a spike in popularity after being made free to download via one of the industry’s subscription services. The Ubisoft game in question specifically hails from 2020, so for the single-player action-adventure to undergo a resurgence is notable and unexpected. Back in 2020, the game in question earned attention but was no doubt in the shadow of some bigger releases such as Call of Duty: Warzone, The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VI Remake, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, DOOM Eternal, Hades, Valorant, Fall Guys, Phasmophobia, Cyberpunk 2077, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and fellow Ubisoft game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To be more precise, the Ubisoft game that has seen a spike in players is Watch Dogs Legion, a sequel to 2016’s Watch Dogs 2, which itself is a sequel to 2014’s Watch Dogs. And as of right now, it is the latest and last Watch Dogs game, which has seemingly gone on ice due to the underwhelming reception of the third installment. Not only did it underperform commercially, but it really missed the mark critically, as evident by its 66 to 76 range of Metacritic scores.

So, why is Watch Dogs Legion seeing a resurgence in players? Because it was recently added to Xbox Game Pass, and is now free to download for millions of Xbox and PC users. How long it is set to be available via Xbox Game Pass, remains to be seen, but now that it is available via Xbox Game Pass subscribers can purchase it with a 20 percent discount.

It’s important to note the Ubisoft game is not available via all tiers of Xbox Game Pass, only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Standard. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass Core meanwhile do not include the game.

It’s unclear how many players exactly have been playing the 2020 Ubisoft game, but we know it is doing well because it is currently the third most-played Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game and the most-played Xbox Game Pass Standard game. In the case of the former, it is behind only EA Sports Madden NFL 25 and Avowed.

Play video

For more Ubisoft coverage — including all of the latest Ubisoft deals, all of the latest Ubisoft rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Ubisoft deals — click here.