Minecraft’s Aquatic Update Is Assisting Actual Oceans

A lot of players have been, ahem, diving into the latest add-on for Minecraft with the new Update Aquatic, exploring the deeper waters and taking advantage of cool items. But did you know this update is also helping out oceans in the real world? Now that's deep.

Mojang posted a new update explaining how Update Aquatic is lending a hand with oceans, in an effort to fight back against "climate change, destructive fishing methods and pollution of the water" which are "killing off our planet's amazing marine life."

Earlier in the month, the developer threw down a challenge for players to place ten million coral blocks underwater and promised to donate $100,000 to the Nature Conservancy if it was met. The team noted that "just a few days later," players smashed "that coral-placing target." As a result, Mojang kept its word and made the donation.

The video above breaks down how the developer is lending a hand and even though you missed the challenge, you can still lend a hand. The team has explained that you can purchase the Aquatic Skin pack for Minecraft here with proceeds going to the Nature Conservancy.

Mojang intends to support the project over the next few years with more awareness and potential donations to assist further with what's happening with the world's oceans so be sure to keep an eye on this page for more information.

The U[date Aquatic arrived earlier this season, bringing a number of new additions to the game sucha s trap doors, pressure plates and buttons, along with coral block and a variety of underwater life as well as cool items like turtle shells, tridents and phantom membranes. It's been a big hit across the board, keeping Minecraft's millions of players coming back for more. You could say there's an...ocean's worth of fans? (Okay, that's one pun too far.)

You can check out the Update Aquatic now across all versions of Minecraft. The game is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, as well as mobile and older platforms.

Don't forget that you can engage in online play across Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch platforms!