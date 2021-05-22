Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs Part 1 Update Will Add "Up to 91 New Blocks"

✖

Minecraft’s big Caves & Cliffs update won’t release as one whole patch after Mojang announced that it’d be splitting the update into two parts, but players still have a lot to look forward to in Part 1 of the content. In a new Minecraft video featuring gameplay developers Alexander Östman and Brandon Pearce, the pair talked about the first part of the Caves & Cliffs content and touted one of the biggest changes that’ll take place: The addition of up to 91 different blocks.

Östman and Pearce talked about the Caves & Cliffs content throughout the video that showed nearly five minutes of footage and narration, but Mojang knows what the people want, and the people want blocks. To convey that news as quickly as possible, the video below clipped out the most relevant and enticing part from the full Minecraft special where we learned more about the blocks coming to the game.

With up to 91 blocks being added to the game, Caves & Cliffs: Part I brings plenty for you to grow, craft, mine and punch! Join the devs behind the scenes in this very first Caves & Cliffs Special: ↣ https://t.co/s8AwQ5niHB ↢ pic.twitter.com/dd6Tg3NPfm — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 21, 2021

“We're actually adding up to 91 new blocks to the game, and most of these will actually generate in the game as well,” Pearce said about the plans. “They're not just added to the creative inventory.”

Östman expanded on Pearce’s comments by listing some of the blocks he’s looking forward to seeing added to the game.

“Personally, I am very excited about the Powder Snow Block and the Big Dripleaf Block,” Östman said. “So, the Powder Snow Block is very unique. You can fall into it and you can sort of get lost inside which can be really funny. The Big Dripleaf Block is a platforming block, so if you stand on top of it, it will tilt and you will fall down as well which I think can create some hilarious situations.”

Those situations actually sound disastrous and dangerous for Survival playthroughs since players can go falling off of the cliffs they’re trying to explore, but that’s part of the fun of Minecraft anyway and probably will lead to some pretty humorous situations.

Other examples of incoming blocks include Dripstone, Deepslate ore variants, and Copper, a new ore that’s being added. Certain blocks will now generate inside of what are referred to as “Lush Caves” as well to create vibrant underground environments filled with life.

A release date for the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update hasn’t been set yet, but it’s supposed to launch sometime during the summer.