Minecraft Releases Caves & Cliffs Part 1 Update

After much teasing and plenty of previews and Snapshots for players to try out, Mojang has released Minecraft’s first major Caves & Cliffs update. Caves & Cliffs: Part I arrived on Tuesday and brought with it a ton of different blocks that we’ve seen showcased in the past along with revamped biomes for players to explore high up on mountaintops and beneath the ground. The first Caves & Cliffs update released for both the Bedrock and Java versions of the game, too, so nobody has to wait for their chance to try everything out.

Things like the axolotl and the glow squid are some of the new mobs that have been added to the game with the release of this first Caves & Cliffs update. If you’ve been following along with the previews released before or perhaps have played them yourselves, you’ll see everything that was included in those before now in this update. Amethyst and copper blocks among other resources make up other notable parts of the update that players have been looking forward to.

It’s here! Brimming with life, laughter, and more blocks than ever: Caves & Cliffs: Part I is now out on Java and Bedrock! ↣ https://t.co/TB9PfiPLOP ↢ pic.twitter.com/1KVXQ1qZNH — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 8, 2021

Over on the Minecraft site where the update was detailed, the game’s team introduced players to some of the new mobs they’ll find in the Caves & Cliffs: Part I update.

“Get to know the axolotl, but don’t let the adorableness of this bucket-happy mob fool you,” a preview of the new Minecraft update read. “It is very much a predator. The goats are also incredibly cute, but also incredibly fond of ramming, so keep your distance or prepare yourself for a journey through the air. If you happen to be standing near a body of water when the goat’s head connects with your blocky body, you might be bumped into the glow squid. Be sure to grab some glow ink while you’re swimming with these luminous lovelies!”

For those who might’ve missed this announcement and are wondering why this update is referred to as “Part I,” the Caves & Cliffs content has been split into two updates. With the first of those out now, the second one is scheduled to arrive sometime during the holidays.

“The decision to release Caves & Cliffs in two parts is the result of taking on our most ambitious update to date while our team also continues to navigate the challenges of working remotely,” an FAQ about the partial delay and other topics read. “By giving our development team some extra time, they will be able to deliver an array of exciting features without compromising on quality, reliability, or functionality for players.”

