Minecraft Adds Character Creator Feature

Minecraft already has a ton of different characters for players to choose from with all the different crossover character packs that have been added, but up until recently, it hasn’t had a way to construct a unique, customizable character. That’s changed for some players though now that the beta version of the game has received the Minecraft Character Creator. With this feature, players can customize their skins with free items and can purchase additional pieces and cosmetics to build their characters up even more.

The patch notes for the Minecraft beta detailed the release of the Character Creator and how it’ll work in the game. Body sizes, limbs, skin tones, hairstyles, and other aspects of the character can be tweaked with this feature. It’s only available for those who are playing on the Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android platforms, but it’ll be released for other devices after the beta test has concluded.

A full breakdown of everything the Minecraft Character Creator is capable of can be found below:

Introducing the Minecraft Character Creator

Personalise your avatar in a number of ways, including body size and shape, limb replacement and tweaking of eyes, mouth, hairstyles and colours, facial hair and skin tones

More than 100 items will be available for free. There will also be a range of custom accessories, created by the Minecraft team, available for purchase

The Character Creator is currently available to beta testers, but will also roll out to Minecraft Earth, as well as all other Bedrock platforms like iOS and Nintendo Switch, once the beta has concluded

Traditional custom skins can still be imported as before, on Windows 10 and mobile, using the following steps: Profile > Edit Character > Classic Skins tab > Owned > Import > Choose New Skin

If you want to try out the new feature before it goes live for everyone and you’re on one of the applicable platforms, you can find out how to do so by checking the patch notes above. The Minecraft team warned players that they won’t be able to connect with non-beta players, so those who aren’t in the program won’t be able to see your fancy skins yet.

It hasn’t been revealed yet what kinds of cosmetics we’ll find available to purchase, but given how Minecraft already has a robust marketplace full of cosmetics, we can expect there to be a lot of customizations in the Character Creator.