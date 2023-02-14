Minecraft Reveals New Cherry Blossom Biome

Minecraft players got quite the surprise this week with Mojang sneaking a big Cherry Blossom Biome feature into the upcoming 1.20 update. The new biome, as the name suggests, is filled with cherry blossom trees and a couple of peaceful mobs who inhabit the wooded area that's easily recognizable by its colorful trees. This new feature will be tested first on the Java Snapshots as well as the previews held for the Bedrock version and will be released in full when the 1.20 update drops.

Based on some of the images shared already to show off what this biome looks like, it won't be difficult to spot the cherry blossom fields once they're in the game. The trees themselves are the defining aspect of the biome, but you'll find a couple of different critters in there, too.

"This beautiful biome is filled with cherry blossom trees that bring a unique look to the horizon as their crowns are big and flat, like fluffy pink clouds. It's no wonder that three adorable mobs, pigs, sheep, and bees, are drawn to them and will spawn in this biome," a preview of the Cherry Blossom Biome said.

A NEW biome is on its way in 1.20: The cherry blossom biome!

Hide under the wide canopies, stroll along the pink flower carpet blocks, and utilize the cherry tree for a brand new wood set!



Aside from the sights, the new biome also gives players ample opportunities to collect wood for their new cherry blossom structures, but you'll of course be able to replant these trees elsewhere to preserve their vibrant looks.

"The cherry tree can be broken down into a full wood-set as well as crafted into the new hanging sign that is also coming in Minecraft 1.20!" the preview of the new biome continued. "You can also find cherry tree saplings in the biome, so you can plant them wherever you want."

The same update that'll introduce this feature is also adding another that players have been waiting on for a long time now: archeology. Announced years ago, archeology is finally ready to come to the game to give players a chance to dig up lost treasures so long as they have a steady hand and some patience. That's all done in the sand, however, so between that and the new Cherry Blossom Biome, players will have plenty more exploring to do when the next update drops.