Minecraft Dungeons Reveals Opening Cinematic

While Minecraft Dungeons, the upcoming action-adventure game based on the world of Minecraft, was first announced in September 2018, it’s really been showing off what the game actually looks like over the past several months, including a gameplay reveal in June. The latest tidbit of information? The game’s opening cinematic.

Minecraft Dungeons, in case you weren’t already aware, is basically a four-player co-op (local or online) dungeon crawler within the world of Minecraft itself. As the opening cinematic reveals, it would seem that the RPG will task players with defeating a corrupted Illager who wreaks havoc after discovering an incredibly powerful artifact.

The opening cinematic for the video game was revealed as part of the recent MINECON Live 2019 livestream, which also went over a number of new additions for the base game, including but not limited to the introduction of bees.

What happens when a lonely, outcast Illager stumbles upon a mysterious object with terrifying powers? Find out in the all-new Minecraft Dungeons opening cinematic, then sign up for a chance to play first! ↣ https://t.co/A2UnaxJtzy ↢ pic.twitter.com/C9kuelysM9 — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) September 28, 2019

Here’s how the video describes the opening cinematic and, in effect, the entire game in its description:

“When a lonely, outcast Illager stumbles upon a mysterious object with terrifying powers, his entire existence is turned upside down. Before long, he finds himself on a path of evil, causing mayhem across the Overworld. Who can stop him?”

Minecraft Dungeons is scheduled to release for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Minecraft right here.