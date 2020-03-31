Minecraft Dungeons Gets a New Release Date

Minecraft Dungeons now has a new release date that’ll have the game launching on May 26th after it was pushed out of its initial April release window. Microsoft and Mojang announced the updated release date for the new Minecraft experience this week with a brief teaser trailer showing off one of the game’s enemies and the revised release date. The game is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms despite it being an Xbox Game Studios game, so everyone will be able to head into Minecraft Dungeons at the same time on May 26th.

Originally announced back in 2018 with a better look at the game shared during E3 2019, Minecraft Dungeons is a different take on the classic Minecraft experience. It’s essentially a dungeon crawler where players head into treasure-filled caverns to see what lies within while facing enemies you’ll already be familiar with as well as some new ones and other features unique to the game.

Gather your friends and gear up for adventure: Minecraft Dungeons is coming out May 26th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass! Pre-order your copy now: ↣ https://t.co/A2UnaxJtzy ↢ pic.twitter.com/q9VTPXs2Ps — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) March 31, 2020

Minecraft Dungeons was initially supposed to release towards the end of April, though it never had a set release date. Like many other games and events scheduled for the first quarter of the year, Minecraft Dungeons and its development team was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and was forced to rethink the game’s release window. There was no guarantee that it’d be delayed out of April, but it seemed likely given the circumstances with that delay now confirmed thanks to the new release date.

As we’re working from home to do our part in protecting our community, our workflows will unfortunately be impacted. We’re working hard to deliver Minecraft Dungeons in April, but we’re also re-evaluating our timeline to make sure we bring you the best game possible. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/77964UwFpB — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) March 17, 2020

Since it’s an Xbox Game Studios game, Minecraft Dungeons will also be available through Xbox Game Pass. Subscribers to that service will get the game there when it releases, and for everyone else, you can look to purchase the game on May 26th. No cross-play will be enabled at first, but Mojang said it’s working to enable that feature through a future update that’ll be released for free.