Minecraft Helping Students Preserve Their Hometown Digitally

In most circles, Minecraft usually serves as some form of entertainment, allowing players to create whatever they seem fit just because they feel like it. But in some scenarios, it actually serves a purpose — like, in this situation, helping students preserve their hometown in a unique manner.

Per this report from Bournemouthecho, a group of 15 students in New Milton are actually using the Mojang-produced game in an attempt to recreate their town’s post World War II history by putting together streets and buildings as they’re represented in the real world.

And with that, others can jump in and help. The students are inviting young people to take part in what’s known as a Block 2 Block project, put together by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Hampshire Cultural Trust and Forest Arts Centre. The workshop is set to take place in the city’s Memorial Hall on May 30 and 31.

The project is expected to be completed in July, with the students interviewing members of the city, including the school’s chair of governors and the mayor. They also paid a visit to a nearby pair of museums to learn more about the history of the town.

The head teacher for the class, Nigel Pressnell, noted, “This is an amazing opportunity for our students and is a very exciting project for them to be part of. Not only are they learning so much about their hometown but they are also finding out more about computer techniques. We can’t wait to see New Milton’s history brought back to life.”

Microsoft has gotten involved as well. The company was so impressed with the work done by the students that they’ve been invited to share their plans with the company’s London headquarters.

And what’s more, they’re documenting their work. The students are actually adapting certain filming techniques when it comes to recreating the town, so that they can tell stories about its creation while having some video to serve as their back-up.

This is a rather ambitious project that no doubt has a lot of work that needs to be put into it, but the kids certainly look to be up to the task. We wish them the best of luck!

Minecraft is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, as well as mobile and various older platforms.