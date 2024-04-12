Minecraft Wraps Filming With Jason Momoa and Jack Black

Minecraft: The Movie has concluded filming and Jason Momoa is celebrating on social media. The DCEU star has been working hard on Minecraft and closing up the set is a big step toward people finally getting to see this movie. In the image he posted on Instagram, Jack Black is absolutely stoked to be a part of this project. There are some other behind-the-scenes moments of fun for fans waiting on Minecraft in the post. Also, because Momoa loves contributing to a good cause, he's using the occasion to help those in need. The Aquaman star threw down $50,000 to help families in need as they navigate life in Hawaii. Check out the clip for yourself down below!

"MINECRAFT WE ARE WRAPPING All my aloha to my crew and cast," Momoa wrote. "Unbelievable movie experience truly one of the greatest times of my life. Too many laughs. I love this country. AOTEAROA New Zealand you are magical. Mahalo for letting me film here. SPECIAL PRESENT TO OUR CREW from @slowtide and @soill in support of @peoplesfundofmaui."

He continued, "We've restocked all of our @dahuiofficial line and all proceeds will benefit families in Lāhaina. please check it out online. Mahalo uncle eddie @dahuiofficial for hand delivering 50k cash to families in need. All my aloha, j."

Minecraft Is Closer To Release!

(Photo: Microsoft, AP)

Minecraft has been cooking for a while. But, director Jared Hess is encouraged by what they've accomplished so far. Speaking to The Salt Lake Tribune, the filmmaker talked about the upcoming video game adaptation. With so many titles becoming movies now, fans expect a certain respect for the source material. Hess knows the Minecraft fans are legion, and he's prepared to give them something they can really be excited about. The director brought up the reaction to the original Sonic the Hedgehog live-action design as an example of when that expectation can work against you.

"I think anybody that does any IP, they just want to avoid an ugly 'Sonic' situation," Hess mused. "I just can't disappoint the 10-year-olds, or they're going to murder us." Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Jack Black, Kate McKinnon, Emma Myers and Sebastian Eugene Hansen are all starring in the Minecraft movie.

Minecraft is currently building to a theatrical release on April 4, 2025.

Are you excited for Minecraft? Let us know down in the comments!