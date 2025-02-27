Minecraft Movie Reveals Final Trailer and Free Game Content Promotion

A Minecraft Movie is coming to theaters on April 4th, and Warner Bros. has now released the final trailer. In previous trailers, we got a chance to see the game’s cast and how the overall Minecraft world is being translated to the big screen. This new trailer continues that trend, while also giving viewers their first look at the movie’s main villain. In addition to the hordes of Zombies, Creepers, and Skeletons that will plague the film’s displaced heroes, the main villain of the movie is Malgosha, the Piglin leader. Malgosha is voiced in the movie by Rachel House (Moana 2, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire).

In the trailer, Steve (Jack Black) reveals that the Overworld was a perfect place, before the discovery of the Nether, a joyless place where creativity is not permitted. Malgosha and the denizens of the Nether want to make the Overworld “wither and die.” On their journey, the cast will encounter several dangerous enemies from the Nether, and they’ll have to use their creativity to survive and stop Malgosha. Readers can check out the new trailer below.

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all-time, selling more than 300 million copies since launch. Warner Bros. is clearly trying to tap into that audience with A Minecraft Movie, and that much is evident from the new trailer. While previous trailers showcased several notable references to the game, this one seems to feature quite a bit more. Notably, the recipes that are used by the characters in the trailer while crafting are accurate to the games, and the creations even react in the ways that Minecraft players would expect them to. There’s a lot of attention to detail.

In addition to the crafting elements, and items working as expected, the final trailer also offers a glimpse at more Minecraft inhabitants. Notably, the Villagers are shown when Steve is taking Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), Dawn (Danielle Brooks), and Garrett (Jason Mom) on what seems to be a tour of the Overworld. Interestingly enough, the trailer ends with one Villager appearing in the real world, alongside Jennifer Coolidge’s unnamed character. If Villagers are starting to make their way into the real world, it stands to reason hordes from the Nether could, as well! We’ll just have to wait and see if that ends up being a plot point when A Minecraft Movie releases later this spring.

The release of A Minecraft Movie‘s final trailer coincides with tickets going on sale today. Mojang and Warner Bros. have revealed a new promotion that will get ticket buyers exclusive content in Minecraft. Starting today, U.S. Fandango users that purchase tickets to A Minecraft Movie will be rewarded with a jetpack add-on, which can be used in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. At this time, the way U.S. players can get the item has only been announced, but ticket sites in other countries will offer similar opportunities. Basically, this will be available elsewhere, so fans in other countries shouldn’t worry about missing out.

Are you excited for the release of A Minecraft Movie? What did you think about the new trailer? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!