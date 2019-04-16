‘Minecraft’ Movie Release Date Announced

Mojang and Warner Bros. have partnered to create a new Minecraft movie that now has a release date, though the film won’t be out for quite a while. The Minecraft movie will head to theaters on March 4, 2022, a date that Mojang acknowledged is far away but stressed that making a full-length film “is really complicated.” A post on the Minecraft site shared more information on the new movie regarding who will be directing it and what it’ll be about.

The date’s exactly 1,053 days away, according to Mojang’s post that broke down the current plans for the 2022 movie. Peter Sollett who’s known for Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist will serve as the movie’s director, and Mojang reiterated that it’s partnered with Warner Bros. to create the Minecraft movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A synopsis of the movie was also given that’s reminiscent of the content Minecraft players are familiar with including adventures and the Ender Dragon.

“Well, as you devour your movie snack of choice (we like a suspicious stew with a side of square watermelon), we’ll tell you the story of a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers,” Mojang said about the movie. “After the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, they must save their beautiful, blocky Overworld.”

Dates! They are important, because they allow us to clear our calendars for exciting, nay, MONUMENTAL events. Such as the upcoming Minecraft movie, which finally has one! March 4, 2022. Just around the corner! A few more details here: https://t.co/JfIEBYpptc pic.twitter.com/CstpQVKPdY — Minecraft (@Minecraft) April 16, 2019

While some of it sounds familiar, Mojang said the movie will be different from the Minecraft experience players are used to. The game developer said that’s necessary to make sure the movie’s new and exciting and shared its appreciation for the game’s players and the content they make.

“Since we’re a game developer first, making a movie will be new and very exciting,” Mojang said. “And while the movie has to be different from the game (otherwise, you’d be in for an infinite movie in very low resolution) one thing will definitely be the same. We want to make the movie — just as we make the game — for you. We’re inspired by countless things, but none as much as the incredible stuff our community creates in Minecraft every day.”

The Minecraft movie’s new release date comes after it was delayed beyond 2019 when the previous director dropped out of the project.

Casting details for characters in the movie have not yet been announced, but it’ll be released on March 4, 2022.

