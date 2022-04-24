New Minecraft Projects Teased

✖

It looks like new projects in the Minecraft franchise are currently in the works at Microsoft. Over the years, Microsoft and developer Mojang have continued to grow Minecraft in a number of different ways. While the game that started it all continues to receive new updates regularly, offshoots such as Minecraft: Story Mode and Minecraft Dungeons have also been released as well. Now, it looks like plans to grow the property even further are happening behind the scenes right now.

Spotted recently on the LinkedIn profile of Torfi Frans Olafsson, who is the Director of Franchise Development on Minecraft, it was said that "new projects" associated with the IP are in development. Further details on what this might mean specifically weren't given, but it definitely seems like new games of some sort are likely in the planning stages. "Focused on developing new projects creatively within the Minecraft franchise. Working on projects in online, digital, physical and media," said Olafsson's description of his job.

So what could these future Minecraft projects actually be? Well, one option is a movie based on the popular video game. Just a few days back, reports emerged this film is already in the development process. In fact, Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa is said to be in talks to end up starring in the project. Although no such announcement has since come about proving this to be true, it seems like only a matter of time until Minecraft heads to the big screen.

Outside of this potential movie, though, we currently don't know what other Minecraft games could be in the pipeline. Given how popular the franchise is, though, this is a series that Microsoft and Xbox Game Studios are surely going to want to keep iterating on for the long haul.

[H/T Timur222]