New Minecraft Graphic Novel Announced

✖

A new graphic novel based on the world of Minecraft is currently in the works from Dark Horse Comics. Written and illustrated by Stephanie Ramirez, Minecraft: Open World—Into the Nether follows Minecraft newcomer Sarah and veteran Hector. While the relationship between the two characters begins rocky, they quickly become friends as they explore a number of different locations from the world of Minecraft. The graphic novel is currently slated to release on October 25th.

An image of the graphic novel's cover can be found embedded below. Readers interested in pre-ordering Minecraft: Open World—Into the Nether can do so right here. Into the Nether is targeted at middle grade (8-12) readers.

(Photo: Dark Horse Books)

While Minecraft: Open World—Into the Nether won't be available until October, Dark Horse has already offered a number of different comics based on the game. There is a main series of graphic novels based on Minecraft, as well as the Wither Without You series, and the Stories from the Overworld anthology. It seems that Minecraft fans won't have to have any familiarity with these previous graphic novels before reading Into the Nether, but Minecraft fans interested in checking out what else Dark Horse has to offer can learn more from the company's official website right here.

Minecraft is the overall best-selling video game of all-time, selling more than 238 million copies worldwide. Since releasing in 2011, Minecraft has become nothing short of a worldwide sensation, and continues to find strong sales on modern platforms. Minecraft's creation tools are a big part of the game's appeal, but Mojang Studios and Microsoft have found a number of ways to expand on the original concept. Recently, the game has seen crossover events with other popular video game franchises including Sonic the Hedgehog and Angry Birds. Minecraft is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Dark Horse's Minecraft graphic novels? Are you excited to check this one out? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!



