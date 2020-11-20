Minecraft on PS4, PS5 Finally Gets Two Missing Multiplayer Features

✖

If you’ve bene playing Minecraft on the PlayStation 4 for a while now, you’ve been doing so without two key features that other platforms had access to. Those omissions have finally been resolved though now that both Realms and Servers have come to the PlayStation platforms which means you’ve got new ways to play with other players whether you’re on the PlayStation 4 or are now playing on the PlayStation 5.

Mojang announced the release of the Realms and Servers this week with the video below shared to introduce the two multiplayer features. Though they both allow players to link up with friends and other random players, they function differently from one another.

It’s official: Servers and Realms have come to PlayStation! Play online, create amazing co-op builds, or team up for an adventure: ↣ https://t.co/difxCWWSAJ ↢ pic.twitter.com/TH6hfwYISH — Minecraft (@Minecraft) November 19, 2020

When it comes to Servers, those function much like you’d expect any other server to work in another game that supports multiplayer. Look for the “Servers” tab when you’re in Minecraft and you’ll be able to choose from a number of different worlds created by players in the community where you and others can take part in all sorts of activities that’ll differ depending on what Server you’re in.

“This gives you access to unique content created by your fellow Minecrafters, whom you can also play with!” Mojang said about the features. “Servers are full of competitive game modes, builds, and mini-games so creative that only our incredible community could have dreamed them up.”

Realms work a bit differently. While players on the PlayStation 4 could already meet up with others to play in their worlds online, the Realms expands those opportunities by creating persistent worlds that are always available for others to play in whether the owner is online or not so long as players have an invitation to the Realm. These Realms are cross-platform as well which means that players can join up with other creators regardless of what they’re playing on. Mojang also offers a Realms Plus subscription that supports more multiplayer invites for different Realms as well as extra content included. You’ll still need PlayStation Plus for all these features if you’re playing on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, though that shouldn’t be a problem for most players.